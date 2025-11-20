Arunachal DyCM calls 'Poi Pee Mau' a celebration of unity, Tai cultural identity

Itanagar, Nov 20 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday said the 'Poi Pee Mau Tai' festival embodies renewal, peace and the rich cultural identity of the Tai Khamti community.

He claimed that the three-day New Year celebration unites Tai groups and transforms Namsai into a vibrant hub of devotion, culture and tradition.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony at Namsai district of the state, he emphasised that 'Poi Pee Mau Tai' is more than a New Year event, it marks the beginning of post-harvest socio-cultural activities and reinforces the timeless heritage of the Tai people.

Mein highlighted that pagodas illuminated with lamps, monks' chants, traditional music, folk dances, sports and food create a spiritually uplifting atmosphere each year, an official communique said here.

He said the rituals, from offerings to traditional culinary practices, reflect centuries-old wisdom, showcasing the essence of Tai Khamti culture.

The DyCM noted that 78 villages have sent their youth to participate in performances, literary events, exhibitions and competitions, adding that such exposure strengthens cultural confidence among the younger generation.

Mein also placed strong emphasis on the participation of the Assam delegation led by minister Pijush Hazarika and MLA Bolin Chetia.

Their presence, he said, symbolises the deep bonds of friendship between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

"Assam has always been our close and trusted neighbour… Together, we can take the North East to greater heights and create a future filled with peace and progress," Mein said.

He also appreciated the contributions of Tai Phake and other Tai communities across both states who preserve shared regional heritage.

Mein further noted the growing international interest in Tai festivals, citing the successful International Sangken and International Kathina Civara Dana events.

He said Poi Pee Mau Tai offers visitors a true glimpse into "the Land of the Golden Pagodas", with its serene monasteries, traditional villages and peaceful ambience.

The deputy chief minister reiterated his commitment to making Namsai one of the cleanest districts and rejuvenating river systems under the 'Nadi Utsav' initiative.

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika, in his address, said Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share a bond of brotherhood rooted in culture and history.

Praising Namsai's tourism potential and Buddhist heritage, he expressed gratitude for the invitation.

On inter-state relations, Hazarika said boundary issues between the two states have largely been resolved due to the efforts of chief ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pema Khandu.

He stressed that the Northeast's shared cultural fabric is a matter of national pride.