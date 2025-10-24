Arunachal DyCM flags off Walong cycling expedition

Itanagar, Oct 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday flagged off the Walong cycling expedition commemorating the 63rd Walong Day at the Golden Pagoda (Kongmu Kham) in Namsai.

The deputy chief minister said the cycling expedition is more than a sporting endeavour, it is a tribute to the state's history of bravery, endurance and patriotism.

"What began as a humble initiative has grown stronger each year. The state government remains committed to supporting and expanding this remarkable tradition," he said.

Mein paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the 1962 India-China War, recalling their courage in the face of adversity, an official statement said.

"In the most challenging conditions, our soldiers courageously confronted the Chinese forces, scripting a glorious chapter in our military history," he said, saluting their supreme sacrifice.

Affirming that Arunachal Pradesh has always stood as a symbol of national unity, he added that the people have always stood shoulder to shoulder with the Indian Army, leaving no room for separatism.

"Even during Operation Sindoor, our veterans expressed their readiness to serve the nation once again," Mein said.

Highlighting upcoming initiatives to honour the region's wartime legacy, Mein said that a Second World War Museum will soon be established at Jairampur in Changlang district to mark the 80th anniversary of World War II.

The museum will showcase the historical significance of the Stilwell Road, the strategic route connecting India to China through Myanmar during the Burma Campaign.

He also announced a village jeep expedition from Pasighat to Jairampur through the historic Pangsau Pass area to retrace wartime routes.

"These initiatives will preserve our wartime legacy, strengthen patriotic spirit, and boost adventure and heritage tourism in the region," he said.

The event was also attended by GoC of Dimapur-based 3 Corps Lt Gen S Pendharkar, GoC of 2 Mountain Division Maj Gen R.S. Chandel, along with senior Army officials.

The expedition saw enthusiastic participation from 100 cyclists, including 50 Indian Army personnel and 50 local riders.