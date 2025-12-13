Arunachal DyCM urges first-time voters to exercise their franchise without fear in civic polls

Itanagar, Dec 13 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has urged first-time voters in the state to exercise their franchise without fear and doubt in the upcoming panchayat and municipal elections. He cautioned them against misinformation and appealed to them for the preservation of social harmony.

He called upon the youth to recognise the responsibility that comes with the right to vote, describing them as ‘the future of the society’.

“The state government is committed to creating opportunities for the youths and empower them,” Mein said in a social media post after an interaction with first-time voters from Lekang in Namsai district at his residence on Friday evening.

The deputy chief minister pointed out various youth-centric initiatives launched by the state government and the declaration of 2024–25 as the ‘year of youths’.

He advised the young electors to respect elders and "keep the legacy of maintaining good relations between different communities in the region", underlining the importance of shared history, culture and peaceful co-existence.

Highlighting the growing influence of digital platforms, the deputy chief minister warned that while today’s youths are empowered with technology, they must be careful not to be swayed away by propaganda and false narratives carried out by some.

He encouraged them to seek guidance from elders to better understand social values and community bonds.

Extending his best wishes, Mein said he was confident that the first-time voters would exercise their adult franchise responsibly and with a positive mindset.

Arunachal Pradesh will hold simultaneous municipal and panchayat elections on December 15, with political parties intensifying voter outreach programmes across the state to boost participation, particularly among first-time voters, in the grassroots democratic process. PTI UPL UPL BDC