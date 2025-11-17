Arunachal DyCM vows to develop Walong as major historical, tourism hub

Itanagar, Nov 17 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has stated that the sacrifices of the martyrs of the 1962 Battle of Walong will forever remain engraved in the nation's collective memory, as he pledged to develop Walong into a major historical and tourism destination of the state.

Leading the 63rd commemoration of the historic Battle of Walong in Anjaw district of the state on Sunday, Mein recalled how 800 Indian soldiers held their ground for 27 days against nearly 4,000 enemy troops in the harsh terrain of Kibithoo, Namti, and the tri-junction, an official statement said here on Monday.

The deputy chief minister stated that the bravery and devotion of the Indian Army remain 'one of the most valiant chapters' in the country's military history. He also acknowledged the unwavering support of the local community, calling their solidarity with the Army a 'shining example of unity and national integration'.

Mein expressed deep gratitude to the families of the soldiers present at the event, honouring their resilience and sacrifice.

He said this year’s commemoration was the grandest ever and affirmed that the tradition of honouring India's heroes would continue with greater commitment.

Reiterating the government's resolve to promote Walong as a historical and tourism centre, the deputy chief minister highlighted initiatives such as the annual sunrise festival, a war memorial museum, and major enhancements in digital and road connectivity.

He also lauded the Dao Division of the Indian Army for organising treks, expeditions, the Walong half-marathon and vibrant cultural performances by the Monpas, Tai Khamtis, Army personnel of Northeast India and Gatka teams.

After arriving in Walong on Saturday, Mein inaugurated a high flag post bearing the National Tricolour and new tourist infrastructure at Bara Kundun under Kibithoo circle in the border district.

The project, he said, is another step towards boosting border tourism, improving connectivity and creating new opportunities for local communities.

Mein also visited the Helmet Top war memorial at 8,500 feet and offered floral tributes to the soldiers who fought valiantly during the 1962 battle. He interacted with soldiers of 16 Bihar B-Coy stationed at the post.

During the observance, Mein met honorary Captain (Retd) Karnail Singh, a veteran of the Battle of Walong who fought with the 4 Sikh Regiment at the age of 24 and was held captive by the PLA for six months before being released.

He also interacted with Maj Gen (Retd) Narpat Singh Rajpurohit from Jodhpur, who continues to work for the welfare of ex-servicemen as part of the Akhil Bharatiya Purva Sainik Seva Parishad.

Among those present were state Women and Child Development minister Dasanglu Pul, MLAs Dr Mohesh Chai, Mopi Mihu and Puinnyo Apum, Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, GOC-in-C Eastern Command, and Lt Gen A S Pendharkar, GOC 3 Corps, along with senior Army officers and soldiers.