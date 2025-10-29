Arunachal DyCM welcomes Union Cabinet decisions on pay commission, fertiliser subsidy

Itanagar, Oct 29 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday welcomed the Union Cabinet’s approval of the terms of reference for the 8th Pay Commission and the decision to ensure affordable fertilisers for farmers in the upcoming Rabi season.

He called the move "a strong reflection of the prime minister’s commitment to the welfare of government employees and the prosperity of farmers across the nation".

Mein said the 8th Central Pay Commission, which will review pay, allowances and pensions of central government employees, is expected to boost fairness, motivation and the overall well-being of our dedicated workforce, adding that the revised structure is likely to be implemented from January 1, 2026.

"These measures reaffirm the Centre’s intent to empower those who serve the nation tirelessly," he said in a post on X.

Welcoming the approval of new nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) rates to keep input costs stable for farmers, Mein said the Cabinet’s allocation of Rs 37,952 crore will ensure continuous availability of fertilisers like DAP and NPKS at affordable prices despite fluctuating global rates.

"This decision is a testament to the government’s resolve to support every farmer for a prosperous harvest," he said in another social media post, expressing confidence that the move will greatly benefit cultivators in Arunachal Pradesh as well. PTI UPL UPL MNB