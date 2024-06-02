Arunachal edu minister''s defeat to NCP greenhorn surprises BJP

Itanagar, Jun 2 (PTI) The defeat of Arunachal Pradesh education minister and Yachuli MLA Taba Tedir came as a shock to the BJP which returned to power in the state for the third time in a row on Sunday, bagging 46 seats in the 60-member assembly.

He lost to a greenhorn and NCP nominee Toko Tatung by a slender margin of 228 votes.

Tedir, a retired technocrat, made his foray into politics in the 2019 assembly polls when he was elected uncontested from the constituency.

Rajiv Gandhi University's Associate Professor of Political Science Dr Nani Bath said the reason for Tedir’s defeat was because Christians voted against him.

Tatung, the entrepreneur-turned-politician, won the seat on the back of youth power and with a promise for a change, an NCP supporter said. PTI CORR UPL BDC