Arunachal educator selected for National Teacher award

Itanagar, Sep 01 (PTI) Netai Chandra Dey, a dedicated educator of Ramakrishna Mission School at Narottam Nagar in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, has been selected as a recipient of the prestigious National Teacher's Award for 2023.

Advertisment

The recognition highlights his exceptional contribution to the field of education and his significant impact on students' lives.

Dey’s journey in education spans over three decades, during which he exhibited unwavering commitment to nurturing young minds. As an innovative and compassionate teacher, he has inspired countless students to achieve their potential and excel academically, an official said.

His teaching methodologies emphasize not only academic excellence but also holistic development. His ability to create engaging and interactive learning environments has earned him respect and admiration from students, colleagues, and parents alike.

Advertisment

Dey’s dedication extends beyond the classroom, as he has actively participated in various educational initiatives and community outreach programs, the official said.

His dedication to fostering a love for learning has resulted in consistently outstanding results. His students consistently achieve top ranks in national and regional examinations, a testament to his effective teaching strategies and mentorship.

This year, Debasish Roy, another post-graduate teacher of English in the school, has been selected for State Teacher Award.

So far three teachers of the institution received the state award and another three got the national award for best teacher.

In his Independence Day speech this year, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced gold medal for Ramakrishna Mission. PTI UPL UPL MNB