Arunachal effects major bureaucratic reshuffle; 58 senior officials transferred

Itanagar: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly elections due early next year, the Arunachal Pradesh government has assigned new postings to 58 senior officials.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra, in an order, said the reshuffle was conducted as per the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Two IAS officers and 56 Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) bureaucrats were reshuffled for public convenience, the order, issued on Monday, stated.

Health Special Secretary HP Vivek was posted as Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner, while Education Special Secretary Ira Singhal was posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the state's chief electoral officer.

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) Joint Secretary Duly Kamduk was promoted to Additional Secretary of the Board, while Land Management and Consumer Affairs Joint Secretary BJ Duia was promoted to Additional Secretary of the department.

New Delhi Arunachal Bhavan's Deputy Resident Commissioner Sangeet Dubey was promoted to Additional Resident Commissioner.

Senior APCS officer Rujjum Rakshap, who was awaiting posting, was posted as Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner, while Additional Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar Capital Region, Jiken Bomjen, was posted as Papum Pare DC.

Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu was transferred and posted as DC of Pakke Kessang.

Tuting Additional Deputy Commissioner Starlie Jamoh was promoted to Civil Aviation Director, the order stated.