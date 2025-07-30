Arunachal emerges as horticulture powerhouse: Khandu

Itanagar, Jul 30 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday hailed the transformational growth of the state’s horticulture sector, announcing several major milestones that have placed the state among the top producers of kiwi, mandarin oranges, and large cardamom in the country.

He also unveiled the state's long-term vision for agriculture through the Horticulture Policy 2025–35.

"From the hills of Dambuk to the orchards of Ziro, our farmers are proving what’s possible when vision meets hard work," Khandu said in a post on X, celebrating the state’s achievements.

Arunachal Pradesh has emerged as the largest producer of kiwi in India, with production exceeding 7,000 metric tonnes, and is also the first state in the country to receive organic certification for the fruit, the chief minister informed.

It has secured the second position nationally in mandarin orange production, clocking an impressive 84,000 metric tonnes. The state also leads the North Eastern Region in large cardamom output, with a yield of 4,467 metric tonnes, he said.

In a major export success, oranges grown in Dambuk have reached international markets, with consignments now being sent to the United Arab Emirates.

Khandu said these achievements reflect not just better production numbers but a shift in the rural economy driven by confidence and opportunity.

"Milestones we’ve achieved show the spirit of our farmers and the potential of our land," he said.

The chief minister also underlined the significance of the newly launched Horticulture Policy 2025–35, which he described as a cornerstone of the state’s agricultural transformation.

"With the Horticulture Policy 2025–35, we're not just supporting agriculture, we're investing in dignity, sustainability, and opportunity," he asserted.