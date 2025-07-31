Arunachal emerging hydropower capital of India: CM Khandu

Itanagar, Jul 31 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday asserted that the state was the "emerging hydropower capital of India", highlighting its massive energy potential and its transformative role in economic development and community welfare.

In a post on X, Khandu said that with a hydropower potential of 56,000 megawatts, Arunachal Pradesh is not only positioning itself as the energy engine of the nation but is also setting an example of how natural beauty and modern infrastructure can coexist.

"Arunachal is rising, not only as the hydro capital of India, but as a beacon of how natural beauty and progress can walk hand-in-hand," he stated.

Showcasing the rapid progress made in the power sector, the chief minister noted that several key hydropower projects that were once confined to paperwork are now becoming operational realities.

The 600 MW Kameng project has already been completed, while the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower project is nearing commissioning, he said.

"In a major boost to the country's energy capacity, the 2,880 MW Dibang project, set to become India's largest hydroelectric plant, is also progressing steadily," Khandu said.

The chief minister said that 13 new projects with a combined capacity of 15,000 MW are expected to come up in the next three years, signalling an unprecedented surge in Arunachal Pradesh's role in national energy production.

However, he underlined that the hydropower push is not solely about generating electricity but also about improving lives across the state.

"This isn't just about power generation. It's about powering people's lives," he emphasised.

Khandu detailed the tangible economic benefits from these projects.

According to him, Rs 4,171 crore worth of free power will be routed back to the state, directly boosting the state's internal revenues. In addition, Rs 735 crore is being invested directly into local communities, supporting infrastructure, livelihoods, and welfare.

The chief minister also mentioned that the state expects Rs 1,884 crore annually in dividends from its hydropower ventures, a major injection into the state's economy.

With a focus on clean energy, job creation, and equitable growth, Arunachal Pradesh's hydropower journey is rapidly turning into a model for green development in the country, he added.