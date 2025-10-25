Arunachal ends costly air sorties to remote police outposts, saves over Rs 30 crore: CM

Itanagar, Oct 25 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday said enhanced last-mile road connectivity has enabled the state government to stop costly air supply operations to remote circle police outpost (CPO) centres, resulting in annual savings of over Rs 30 crore.

Taking to social media, Khandu said improved ground infrastructure has ensured smooth and timely delivery of essential supplies to remote locations without relying on air sorties.

"This achievement stands as a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to efficiency, transparency, and sustainable logistics," he said.

Enhanced road connectivity to the last mile has significantly reduced air supply operations, ensuring seamless and timely delivery of essential supplies to remote CPO centres, the chief minister said.

Khandu highlighted that the decision to strengthen surface connectivity has not only brought financial relief but also enhanced administrative efficiency in some of the most inaccessible areas of the state.

"The successful conclusion of sortie operations marks a major step forward in improving ground infrastructure and optimising resource utilisation," he added.

According to the figures shared by the chief minister, the state has achieved annual savings of more than Rs 30 crore, which includes Rs 29.89 crore on air freight charges, Rs 55.40 lakh on general household/tide over rice supply to 11 CPO centres, and Rs 16.16 lakh on ejection crew member expenses.

The chief minister said the move reflects the state government’s sustained focus on sustainable governance and better public service delivery.

"This outcome reinforces our commitment to rationalise expenditure while ensuring uninterrupted supply of essentials to our people," he said, reaffirming that the government will continue strengthening road connectivity in far-flung border regions.

Khandu also thanked the departments involved in the connectivity push and expressed confidence that improved road networks will pave the way for further socio-economic transformation across remote border belts. PTI UPL UPL MNB