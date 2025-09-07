Arunachal environmental activist stopped at Delhi airport from travelling abroad

Itanagar, Sep 7 (PTI) Noted environmental activist from Arunachal Pradesh, Bhanu Tatak, was stopped at the Delhi airport on Sunday when she was travelling to Ireland, officials said.

She was stopped by the immigration authorities from travelling abroad on the basis of a lookout circular issued by the Arunachal Pradesh Police, they said.

Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa acknowledged the circular but did not share details about it.

He, however, pointed out that Tatak faces "10 to 12 cases" linked to her alleged role in inciting violence during protests, including leading mobs and urging women demonstrators to confront a cabinet minister physically.

A lookout circular is a legal mechanism used by Indian authorities to alert immigration checkpoints at airports and seaports, ensuring that individuals facing investigation cannot leave the country to evade arrest or questioning.

Tatak, the legal advisor of the Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum (SIFF), is leading protests against the proposed 11,500 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). She was scheduled to begin a three-month academic programme at Dublin City University on September 9.

Criticising the government, the Youth Congress claimed that no advance notice was served to her, and she only came to know about the restriction on her travel at the airport.

"This is yet another fabricated case to silence those who oppose the government's dubious schemes," the Youth Congress alleged in a statement.

It noted that the SUMP, being one of the largest hydroelectric ventures in the state, could have far-reaching consequences for the local population and environment, and should therefore be pursued only with the informed consent of affected communities.

Describing the action against Tatak as "arbitrary and condemnable", the Youth Congress said, "We live in a democracy where individual rights must be respected. Mischievous attempts to silence dissents will not yield fruit." "We stand firmly with Tatak and urge the authorities to restore her rights at the earliest," said Youth Congress state general secretary Tai David. PTI UPL UPL SOM