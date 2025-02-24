Arunachal farmers to receive Rs 226.46 crore under PM-KISAN

Itanagar, Feb 24 (PTI) Farmers in Arunachal Pradesh are set to receive Rs 226.46 crore under the 19th installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN), officials said.

Under the 19th installment, around Rs 22,000 crore will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of 9.8 crore farmers nationwide.

Eligible farmers will receive Rs 2,000 as part of the Rs 6,000 annual benefit, distributed in three installments.

The installment was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a programme in Bihar's Bhagalpur.

Events were organised at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) across the country where exhibitions showcased natural farming, organic farming, and GI-tagged products, highlighting sustainable agricultural practices.

Arunachal Pradesh agriculture minister Gabriel D Wangsu participated virtually alongside departmental officers.

Officials praised the scheme's impact on the agrarian economy and lauded the inspiring messages shared by distinguished guests, an official statement said here.