Arunachal finishes runner-up at NE para games; CM hails performance

Itanagar, Dec 1 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday hailed the state's para-athletes for delivering a "historic performance" at the second North East Para Games in Guwahati.

The Arunachal Pradesh contingent finished runner-up in the overall medal tally with an impressive haul of 84 medals.

"Heartiest congratulations to Team Arunachal Pradesh for a historic performance at the 2nd North East Para Games 2025, Guwahati! Our para-athletes made the state proud by finishing Runner-Up in the overall medal tally, winning a remarkable 84 medals - 23 Gold, 31 Silver and 30 Bronze," Khandu said in a post on X.

Calling the achievement inspirational, the chief minister said the medal haul across several sporting disciplines reflects "the courage, talent and unwavering spirit of our Divyangjan sportspersons".

"Proud of every athlete, coach and the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) for this milestone," Khandu said.

The chief minister in his post, reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening opportunities for para-athletes, saying their success will continue to inspire countless young talents across the state.

The second North East Para Games, organised by Assam Sports and Youth Affairs department, in collaboration with the Paralympic Committee of India, brought together para-athletes from all eight Northeastern states.

Events were held across multiple venues in Guwahati, showcasing competitions in athletics, swimming, badminton, powerlifting, archery, table tennis, boccia and other disciplines.

The multi-sport meet aims to promote inclusivity, provide a competitive platform for differently-abled athletes and encourage greater institutional support for para-sports in the region.

This year's edition saw significantly higher participation than its debut edition in 2023, reflecting growing interest and investment in para-sport infrastructure across the Northeast.

Arunachal's second-place finish marks one of its best performances in a regional para-sports event, underscoring rising talent nurtured by the PAA and grassroots training initiatives supported by the state government, officials said.