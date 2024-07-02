Arunachal Flood: Majority of rivers flowing above danger mark

Itanagar, Jul 2 (PTI) Majority of the rivers and their tributaries in Arunachal Pradesh are flowing above the danger level on Tuesday, even as the weather conditions improved marginally in the northeastern state.

While four districts - Namsai, Lohit, Changlang and East Siang - are severely affected by flood, several others witnessed landslides due to incessant rains in the past couple of days, officials said here on Tuesday.

The Assam Rifles rescued 1400-odd people in Lohit, Namsai and Changlang districts in two days, a defence official said.

Flood water from the Kameng river swept away several houses at Seppa, the headquarters of East Kameng district on Monday.

The Kurung river's water also washed away Kurung village in the remote Kurung Kumey district, snapping surface communication with the rest of the state.

A high flood alert has been sounded in Namsai district and Wakro circle of Lohit district of the state as water levels of all the rivers have crossed the danger marks.

As many as 34 villages in Namsai and Wakro have so far been affected by flood, sources at the state water resources department said.

The district administrations have advised the people to remain alert and take all precautionary measures.

According to a report from East Siang district, the water levels of the Siang River and its tributaries and other perennial streams are in spate, posing a threat to the riverbank dwellers.

Incessant rain has triggered landslides along the Pasighat-Yingkiong and the Pasighat-Aalo highways disrupting surface communication.

Rainwater has submerged low-lying areas and crop fields in Pasighat, Ruksin, Mirem and Bilat areas of East Siang district and parts of Lower Siang district.

Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng accompanied by East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu, Mebo ADC Sibo Passing and others inspected the flood-affected areas in the district including, the Taro-Tamak Ghat where ferry services have been suspended due to the rise of water level in the river.

Meanwhile, the Miao Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Spear Corps carried out relief operation ‘Jal Rahat’ in Lohit, Namsai and Changlang districts of the state as overflowing Noa and Buri Dihing rivers affected the three eastern districts.

The operation was carried out in flood-affected areas of Miao, Kharsang, Bordumsa, Mahadevpur, Chowkham and Namsai, demonstrating extraordinary courage and commitment to saving lives and restoring normalcy amidst the natural disaster, a senior defence official said.

He said torrential rains had led to a sudden rise in the Dihing river, inundating several villages and leaving many families stranded.

The Miao Battalion rescued around 1400 stranded people in the past two days.

Soldiers navigated hazardous floodwaters to evacuate vulnerable residents, including women, children, and elderly individuals, moving them to safer and higher ground and shelters, the official said.

The Battalion also launched a comprehensive relief distribution programme and provided food supplies and essential provisions to the affected people, the official added. PTI UPL NN