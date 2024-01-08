Arunachal gears up for hustle free holy dip at Parshuram Kund

Itanagar, Jan 8 (PTI) The administration in Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh is gearing up for the Parshuram Kund Festival during which people from across the country gather there to take a holy dip in the waterbody on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti.

The festival will be held between January 12 and 16 and all arrangements have been put in place for the visiting pilgrims, Lohit Deputy Commissioner Shashvat Saurabh told a press meet at Tezu, the district headquarters, on Monday.

The district administration has developed a website, parshuramkund.arunachal.gov.in, for online registration and Inner Line Permit (ILP) for the pilgrims.

Saurav said that devotees can avail ILPs in advance online to avoid the last-minute rush for the Parshuram Kund Festival at Wakro.

Parshuram is considered one of the incarnations of Lord Vishnu.

The legend has it that Parshuram killed his mother at the initiation of his father and the axe he used got stuck in his hand due to the sin. On the advice of some sages, he wandered all over the Himalayas to atone for it. The axe fell from his hand after he washed his hands in the water of the Lohit river. PTI COR NN