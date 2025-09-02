Arunachal: Girl rescued, kidnapper arrested from Assam

Itanagar, Sep 2 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl, reported missing from Naharlagun near here on August 26, was rescued within a week after police traced her to Tezpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district, and arrested the accused, identified as 19-year-old Shankar Nath, police said on Tuesday.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, a police team recovered the girl on Tuesday and arrested the accused from the spot, Naharlagun SP Dr Neelam Nega said.

A case has been registered at Naharlagun police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway.

Nega, appealed to the youth to focus on education, skills, and personal development rather than indulging in unlawful activities.

"Violating the law only brings setbacks in life, while knowledge and hard work open doors of opportunity," he emphasised. PTI UPL UPL MNB