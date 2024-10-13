Arunachal governor adopts 2 TB patients as part of Ni-Kshay Mitra initiative

Itanagar, Oct 13 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) has adopted two tuberculosis patients from Kamle and Upper Subansiri districts as a part of the Ni-Kshay Mitra initiative under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (PMTBMBA).

The governor appealed to people, especially elected representatives, community leaders, NGOs, self-help groups, business houses and individuals to step forward and become Ni-Kshay Mitras, a statement from Raj Bhavan said this evening.

"While TB treatment in India is largely provided free of cost through government health services, Ni-Kshay Mitras play a crucial role in filling gaps related to nutrition and patient support, ensuring comprehensive care for those affected," he said.

Parnaik explained that the Ni-Kshay Mitra programme allows individuals, organisations, institutions, and even corporate entities to adopt TB patients, offering them supplementary nutritional support during treatment.

He highlighted that many TB patients discontinue their treatment due to its long duration, but with the support of a Ni-Kshay Mitra, they receive not only nutritional aid but also moral and emotional encouragement to complete their treatment.

"This is crucial to prevent the development of drug-resistant TB," he said.

The governor stressed the importance of a community-based approach to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding the disease.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative is helping TB patients recover more quickly and also contributing to public health by preventing the spread of the disease through community involvement and support.