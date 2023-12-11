Arunachal governor asks youths to come up with innovative ideas to take country forward

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik on Monday said 'Viksit Bharat@2047' is the driving force for every Indian, particularly the youth to find solution to every problem and plan strategies to become a developed and progressive nation.

Participating in the ‘Ideas For The Vision of Viksit Bharat@2047’ programme at Raj Bhavan here, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has charted the way and now the onus is on the people to rise to the expectations of the apex leadership.

Parnaik said along with the five pillars - economy, infrastructure, technology-driven system, vibrant demography and demand - to make India self-reliant, national security is also vital for a nation to progress.

He added a strong armed force and efficient police are big deterrents for anti-national elements and unfriendly nations.

Stating that the youth of the state must be educated, disciplined and motivated, the governor called upon them to imbibe the ‘Nation First’ spirit. He added that a good leader, good environment and good intention will contribute to nation building.

He called upon the state's youth to actively participate in the programme and provide innovative and progressive ideas which can bring socio-economic development in every part of the country.

"Sit down, discuss and come up with suggestions. Think big and take care of the minute details," he added.

The governor requested the vice-chancellors, principals and members of the faculty to motivate students to contribute in providing suggestions for 'Viksit Bharat@2047', saying today’s leaders have set the motion but it is the youth of the day who would realise the accomplishments.