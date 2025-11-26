Arunachal governor calls for evolving Constitution, stronger citizen duties

Itanagar, Nov 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Wednesday called for an evolving Constitution, deeper citizen responsibility, and renewed national commitment to constitutional ideals.

On the Constitution Day celebration at the Assembly here, the governor underscored that the Constitution is the nation’s supreme guiding document, one that safeguards rights, defines powers, and anchors India’s democracy.

Paying tributes to Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dr B R Ambedkar, and the founding fathers, Parnaik said their visionary leadership shaped not just a legal text but the national destiny, an official release said.

He said the collective reading of the Preamble during the programme reaffirmed the people’s faith in the Constitution and its democratic principles.

Citing Dr Ambedkar, he reminded the audience that even the best constitution depends on the sincerity and integrity of those who implement it.

Parnaik emphasised that while the Constitution has served the nation remarkably, it must continue to adapt to new challenges.

He called for periodic and participatory reviews involving experts, civil society, and citizens to keep it responsive to issues such as digital privacy, technology, environmental concerns, and social justice, ensuring that rights, dignity, and equality remain protected for future generations.

Stressing the theme of the celebration, “Citizen of India: From enjoying Fundamental Rights to fulfilling Fundamental Duties,” the governor said citizens often emphasise entitlements while overlooking responsibilities.

He urged renewed focus on fundamental duties, upholding democratic ideals, protecting heritage, and contributing meaningfully to national development.

“As India moves toward the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, disciplined and responsible citizen participation will be crucial,” Parnaik added.

He later presented prizes to winners of debate, essay, and cover-design competitions held as part of the Assembly’s Golden Jubilee celebrations. PTI UPL NN