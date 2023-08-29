Arunachal Governor calls upon people to inculcate 'Nation First' spirit

Itanagar, Aug 29 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) has called upon the people to inculcate the 'Nation First' spirit, saying that security of the border areas is not the responsibility of security forces only but of every citizen. While visiting Chayang Tajo on Monday, one of the remote villages in the East Kameng district of the state, selected under the vibrant village pilot programme, the governor advised the people to be vigilant and make their presence in the border areas. Addressing a public function, Parnaik said that people in the border areas must not feel neglected as in the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas aur Sabka Prayas', under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, many welfare schemes and programmes are in the pipeline for developing the border villages, an official communique said here on Tuesday.

He asked the people, especially the youth to avail the benefits from the programmes and become 'Atma Nirbhar' instead of migrating towards urban areas.

The governor exhorted the youth to imbibe knowledge, inculcate discipline and be resilient and asked them to prepare themselves for future challenges and contribute in the 'Amrit Kaal' to take the state and nation towards prosperity.

"The state government and Raj Bhavan are committed to eradicate tuberculosis, cancer and drug menace in the state," he asserted and urged the people to join hands in the mission.

Expressing his concern about the dropout rate in the state, the governor called upon the parents and guardians to provide adequate opportunities to their children and wards to excel in educational pursuits.

He also asked them to encourage games and sports activities and yoga among the young boys and girls to make the future leaders and professionals, physically fit, mentally alert and morally upright. Earlier, East Kameng deputy commissioner Sachin Rana informed the governor that 40 villages of the district have been selected for the vibrant village programme, of which 18 villages are from Bameng Circle, 14 from Chayang Tajo and 8 from Khenewa circle respectively, the communique added. PTI UPL UPL RG