Arunachal Governor, CM, DyCM participates in yoga events

Itanagar, Jun 21 (PTI) The International Yoga Day was celebrated in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday with Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and various ministers participating in events organised across the state.

The chief minister urged the people of the state to practice yoga for a healthy society.

"By regularly practising yoga, a person can imbibe some very good qualities like courage which protects like a father, forgiveness as possessed by a mother and mental peace which becomes a permanent friend," Khandu posted on X after performing yoga at an event here.

"Through regular practice of yoga truth becomes our child, mercy our sister, self-control our brother, the earth becomes our bed and knowledge satiates our hunger. Happy International Day of Yoga," the chief minister added.

The DyCM who participated in an event at Namsai district, called upon the people to embrace the ancient art of yoga and incorporate it into their daily lives.

"In the midst of our busy lives, it's important to take a moment to connect with ourselves and find inner peace through yoga, which provides us with the perfect platform to do just that. On this International Yoga Day, let's take the opportunity to embrace the ancient art of yoga and incorporate it into our daily lives. #InternationalYogaDay #YogaForAll," Mein said in a social media post.

Organised by the District Health Society Namsai, in collaboration with the district administration and Assam Rifles, the day featured a soulful session of yoga asanas followed by a friendly volleyball match between Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police. Additionally, a plantation drive was also carried out in the DRDA complex.

The day was also observed in several districts of the state. PTI UPL UPL RG