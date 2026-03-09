Arunachal governor encourages people to adopt kitchen gardening

Itanagar, Mar 9 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) on Monday advised citizens to grow seasonal vegetables in their own backyards wherever possible.

Planting saplings of avocado in the horticultural farm of Lok Bhavan here, Parnaik, who has consistently encouraged people to adopt kitchen gardening, said even small kitchen gardens can provide fresh, healthy, and chemical-free vegetables for families, while also reducing dependence on market supplies, an official statement said.

The governor further highlighted that cultivating vegetables at home will ensure food security and better nutrition, promote a healthy lifestyle, strengthen the bond with nature, and also instil a sense of responsibility towards sustainable living.

If more households take up kitchen gardening, it will gradually evolve into a people's movement for healthy food, environmental sustainability, and self-sufficiency in the state, he said.

Two varieties of avocado, Hass and Pinkerton, were planted as part of a pilot project organised by the horticulture department. The initiative aims to explore the suitability of high-value fruit crops in the region while promoting sustainable horticulture practices.

Parnaik advised the horticulture officials to make optimum use of the available vacant space in the Lok Bhavan premises for innovative horticulture pilot projects.

He emphasised that such initiatives can serve as demonstration models and inspire people to utilise small spaces at their homes for vegetable gardens and fruit cultivation, thereby strengthening household nutrition and self-reliance.

Horticulture director Tobom Bam and department officials were present at the event. PTI CORR MNB