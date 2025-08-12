Arunachal Governor inaugurates 'Tiranga Mahotsav'

Itanagar, Aug 12 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Tuesday urged citizens to let the national flag "fly high" as a message that "we are Indians first", committed to building a stronger, united and peaceful Bharat.

Speaking at the Tiranga Mahotsav here, Parnaik said patriotism in the state is a way of life rooted in tradition and passed through generations.

Recalling the valour of 1962, he praised the state's brave sons and daughters who stood with the Armed Forces, adding that their spirit continues in initiatives like the vibrant village programme and 'seva aapke dwar', which strengthen national unity.

Parnaik highlighted the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign as a symbol of India's diversity and urged that the true honour of the flag lies in living by its ideals, bridging differences and moving forward as 'one people, one nation, one destiny'.

The governor, along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, later inaugurated the Tiranga Mahotsav.

They also opened the Tiranga mela, where self-help groups from across the state participated, with Parnaik purchasing items to encourage them.

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu called on people to enthusiastically join the celebration to honour freedom fighters and inspire the younger generation.

Chief Secretary Manish Gupta outlined week-long activities, including cleanliness and clean water drives.

Organised by the Art & Culture department with support from the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department, the event featured patriotic performances during the Tiranga concert.