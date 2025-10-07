Arunachal Governor Parnaik praises BRO for contribution to state's progress

Itanagar, Oct 7 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) on Tuesday lauded the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for their dedicated service and significant contribution to the state's progress.

Taking part in a plantation programme at the Project Brahmank Complex at Pasighat in East Siang district, Parnaik said that Project Brahmank has played a pivotal role in building vital road networks across Arunachal Pradesh, often working in some of the most difficult terrains and challenging weather conditions, an official communique from Raj Bhavan said.

The efforts of BRO have improved connectivity and also brought economic opportunities, enhanced accessibility to remote areas, and strengthened the sense of unity and integration among the people, the governor said.

He praised the team's unwavering commitment, professionalism, and sense of national service, describing their work as a shining example of how infrastructure development can transform lives and drive holistic growth.

The governor expressed confidence that with continued dedication and innovation, Project Brahmank would remain at the forefront of Arunachal Pradesh's developmental journey, paving the way for a more connected and prosperous future.

On the occasion, the governor planted a bottle palm sapling in the presence of Project Brahmank chief engineer SC Looniya, superintendent engineers RK Shrivastava and Rajendra Kumar and other officers. PTI CORR RG