Arunachal governor reviews implementation of PM Gati Shakti

Itanagar, Nov 22 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) on Saturday reviewed the implementation and utilisation of PM Gati Shakti in the state at Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, Planning Commissioner Ankur Garg briefed the governor about the PM Gati Shakti portal and its processes, while Arunachal Pradesh Pace Application Centre director Dr H Dutta made a presentation on its applications.

The governor emphasised that every department of the state must make full and effective use of the PM Gati Shakti repository while planning and executing development projects, an official statement said.

The platform, with its wealth of integrated data, can significantly enhance the state's ability to plan smarter, avoid delays, and ensure better coordination across sectors, he said.

Parnaik suggested that in addition to Gati Shakti, the state should consider developing its own dedicated application, an integrated digital tool designed to support governance. He said such an application would help officials analyse data more efficiently, plan projects with greater precision, and monitor progress in real time.

This would assist in efficient governance, strengthen administrative effectiveness, and also ensure that development reaches people faster and more transparently, the governor said.

He advised the officials to explore applications for Vibrant Village Programme monitoring and analysis, disaster management, anti-drugs, and agri-horticultural projects. PTI CORR NN