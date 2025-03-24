Arunachal governor stresses comprehensive approach to address security challenges in NE

Itanagar, Mar 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Monday emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach to address security challenges in the Northeast and highlighted the importance of winning public trust, minimising civilian casualties and strictly adhering to human rights.

Speaking at a seminar on Northeast India's military history at the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) near here, Parnaik pointed out that years of neglect had led to insurgency in the region.

The event, organised by RGU’s history department, focused on the evolution of the Northeast, particularly in post-independence era.

Parnaik noted how British policies and military strategies in the Northeast differed from those in the rest of the country.

As the chief rector of the central varsity, the governor commended vice-chancellor Prof S K Nayak and his team for organising the seminar.

Encouraging deeper academic engagement, he urged research scholars to pursue doctoral studies in military history, saying fresh perspectives from young researchers could provide valuable insights into national security and integration.

Former North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) professor Imdad Hussain delivered the keynote address, while faculty members from RGU’s history department shared their insights.

The seminar saw enthusiastic participation from students and research scholars across universities in the Northeast, with a total of 13 research papers presented. PTI UPL UPL MNB