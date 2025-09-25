Arunachal Governor stresses tech-driven warfare, border development

Itanagar, Sep 25 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Thursday underscored the evolving nature of warfare driven by disruptive technologies and India's shift to "multi-alignment" in foreign policy.

Delivering the keynote address on "Emerging Technologies, Transforming Geopolitics and New Tactics for Future Warfare", at the 3rd edition of the Bharat Defence Conclave in New Delhi, the governor said nations are increasingly entering treaties and alliances while simultaneously strengthening their defence capabilities to deter conflict.

With India's foreign policy moving from Non-Alignment to Multi-Alignment, he noted that alliances are now chosen strictly on the basis of national interest, an official statement said here.

Parnaik observed that wars will persist despite mechanisms of peaceful dispute resolution, often rooted in ideology, competition for resources, or power struggles.

He, however, emphasised that the character of warfare is undergoing a profound transformation due to rapid technological advancements.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, the governor spoke of India's push for 'Aatmanirbharta', defence reforms, technological innovation, and national security.

He also highlighted ongoing military reforms, revolutionary and cognitive technologies, and the need to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing.

Drawing from his tenure as a former Army Commander, Parnaik shed light on security imperatives, border management, and development challenges.

He cited initiatives such as border fencing, the Bharatmala Pariyojana, termination of the Free Movement Regime, maritime surveillance under the Sagarmala Pariyojana, and the border area development programme.

Parnaik placed special focus on the vibrant village programme, which covers sensitive northern borders in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Ladakh.

The scheme, he said, is improving infrastructure, education, healthcare, housing, and communication while reversing migration trends, thereby enabling local communities to serve as "eyes and ears" of security forces.

The governor also lauded the synergy between civil administration and the armed forces in border areas, noting how villagers, farmers, and entrepreneurs support troops with supplies, while the military in turn mentors' youth, encourages sports, and conducts community welfare initiatives.

Reflecting on his command of the Northern Command, the world's largest military formation, Parnaik praised the Indian Armed Forces as one of the finest professional forces globally, citing their vast experience in counterterrorism, insurgency, and disaster response.

He also underlined their major contribution to UN Peacekeeping missions, calling them "one of the strongest pillars of nation-nuilding".

The session was also attended by Netherlands Ambassador to India Marisa Gerards, Belgium Ambassador Didier Vanderhasselt, Director General (Acquisition) in the Ministry of Defence, A Anbarasu, Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar, and Border Management Secretary under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Dr Rajendra Kumar.