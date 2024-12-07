Arunachal governor underscores urgent need for future-oriented urban planning

Itanagar, Dec 7 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (retd) on Saturday underscored the urgent need for comprehensive and future-oriented urban planning.

Speaking at the inaugural of the East Zone Conference of the Institute of Town Planners India here, Parnaik highlighted the challenges facing urban settlements in Arunachal Pradesh, including inadequate infrastructure, insufficient parking facilities, and a shortage of public spaces like parks and open areas.

These shortcomings, the governor noted, significantly affect the quality of life.

Emphasising the importance of regional planning, he cited the vastness and geographical diversity of the state.

Parnaik said that development efforts must go beyond individual towns to adopt a holistic, region-wide approach.

Such a perspective would promote balanced growth, enable efficient resource allocation, and enhance connectivity across districts, ultimately fostering greater economic and social integration, he said.

Parnaik highlighted the unique challenges of the North East Region, including its vast forest cover, limited habitable land, location within Seismic Zone-V, prolonged monsoon season, and susceptibility to landslides and floods and stressed the need for sustainable development that strikes a balance between urban growth and environmental conservation.

He called for the creation of inclusive and efficient urban spaces that preserve the region's natural beauty and uphold its rich cultural heritage.

The governor asked the Institute of Town Planners, India to support Arunachal Pradesh through knowledge sharing, capacity building, and training initiatives.

The potential of modern technologies such as GIS, AI-based planning tools, and remote sensing to significantly enhance the state's planning capabilities, he said.

Touching on the issues related to hydropower projects and rehabilitation, Parnaik suggested the development of smart model villages using compensation funds.

These villages, he suggested, should retain a traditional aesthetic while incorporating modern amenities such as schools, markets, recreation-cum-community halls, playgrounds, and dispensaries.

Large numbers of town planners and urban development professionals from nine states, particularly from the North Eastern region and educational institutes participated in the conference.

Organised by ITPI in collaboration with the Directorate of Town Planning, Department of Urban Affairs themed, ‘Need for Planned Urbanization in the North Eastern States’.

State Urban Affairs and Land Management Minister Balo Raja, Institute of Town Planners India president NK Patel, ITPI secretary-general VP Kulshrestha, Urban Affairs commissioner Yashpal Garg and ITPI coordinator Pradeep Kapoor attended the conference. PTI CORR NN