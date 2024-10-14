Arunachal governor urges ex-servicemen to contribute to nation’s progress

Itanagar, Oct 14 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) called upon ex-servicemen to commit themselves to the service of the society and contribute towards the progress of the nation.

Addressing the 10th Veteran Sainik Sammelan of the 2nd Battalion of the Rajputana Rifles at Bhiwani in Haryana, Parnaik on Sunday said ex-servicemen have defended the border and secured the territorial integrity of the nation, now as they have transited into civilian life, their mission is far from over, a statement from Raj Bhavan said here.

"With their exclusive skill, vigilance, strength and an unwavering sense of duty, they can contribute toward justice, equity and transparent governance," the governor said.

He urged the ex-servicemen to utilise their expertise in different fields in providing leadership, creating awareness and mentorship to the youth.

Parnaik advised them to motivate the youth to join the Indian Armed Forces, which, he said, is one of the most respectable professions in the country.

Highlighting the welfare programme for the ex-servicemen, the governor underscored the self-employment schemes for them.

Later, the governor, along with several serving and retired officers and Junior Commission Officers (JCO) of 2 Raj Rifles, met the old veterans who served together. PTI CORR RG