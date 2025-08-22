Arunachal Governor urges indigenous priests to preserve traditions with scientific outlook

Itanagar, Aug 22 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Friday called upon indigenous priests of the state to remain steadfast in upholding their age-old traditions while also adapting their practices in tune with the changing times.

During a meeting with a group of indigenous priests at Raj Bhavan here, the governor stressed that rituals should be meaningful and guided by scientific reasoning so that they continue to serve society positively, an official statement said.

Highlighting the importance of safeguarding cultural heritage, Parnaik said indigenous rituals and practices must be carefully documented for future generations.

Such efforts, he noted, would not only preserve the richness of tribal traditions but also strengthen the community's identity in the face of rapid modernisation.

The governor suggested the establishment of an institutionalised training and teaching centre for indigenous faiths in the state, which would ensure the passing on of sacred knowledge to future generations in a structured and sustainable way.

Describing indigenous priests as custodians of tribal wisdom and spiritual heritage, Parnaik urged them to inspire their people to live in harmony with nature, protect flora and fauna, and foster a way of life rooted in respect for the environment.

He underlined that the guidance of priests must always promote unity, peace, and sustainable living so that traditional values remain a source of strength and pride.

Earlier, the group led by Nangram Kani shared their experiences and the challenges they face in preserving indigenous culture.

The governor engaged in a meaningful interaction, appreciating their role in sustaining tribal identity while encouraging them to embrace opportunities for the future.