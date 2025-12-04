Arunachal governor urges Sainik School cadets to embrace discipline, leadership values

Itanagar, Dec 4 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday urged cadets of Sainik School Rewa, to embrace discipline, hard work, teamwork and strong leadership values, saying these qualities are essential for serving the nation and contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Addressing the students during his visit to his alma mater, he said true leadership is rooted in communication, empathy, collaboration and integrity, a Raj Bhawan statement said.

Parnaik said that sainik schools have produced more than 70 per cent of officers serving in the Armed Forces, with the Rewa school standing among the finest contributors to the country's military leadership.

He encouraged cadets to take on difficult tasks early in life, build confidence and cultivate the mindset required for future national responsibilities.

In a special message to girl cadets, the governor praised them for breaking barriers and becoming symbols of empowerment.

He said girls across India are excelling in academics, sports and adventure, and urged them to continue leading with courage.

Calling them ‘torchbearers of a more equal and progressive India’, Parnaik encouraged them to embody the strength of Durga, the wisdom of Saraswati and the grace of Lakshmi.

The governor also addressed teachers, acknowledging their pivotal role in shaping future leaders. He urged them to guide and mentor cadets by personal example, participating actively in their academic, physical and character-building activities.

Their influence, he said, remains ‘immortal’ in the memories of every cadet.

Parnaik’s visit to the school marked an emotional homecoming, as he was part of the institution’s first batch in 1962. Standing before the historic Yuvraj Bhawan, he recalled the school’s founders and the values of discipline, character and leadership that have defined generations of cadets.

He also emphasised the importance of emotional intelligence, adaptability and a growth mindset in preparing students for a rapidly changing world.

The governor expressed confidence that the school will continue its legacy as a cradle of nation-builders.