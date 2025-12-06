Arunachal governor''s residence renamed ''Lok Bhavan''

Itanagar, Dec 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik implemented a central directive and renamed his official residence here 'Lok Bhavan', according to a notification.

The notification, issued by the Governor's Secretariat on December 4, said Raj Bhavan shall henceforth be referred to as "Lok Bhavan, Arunachal Pradesh".

The name change was implemented following a communication from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the direction of the governor.

Commissioner to Governor, Pawan Kumar Sain, stated that the new name will be mandated for use in all official communications, records, signage, digital platforms, stationery, and other references related to the governor's establishment.

The commissioner, in the notification, directed all departments, offices under the state government, and concerned agencies to note the change and ensure necessary amendments in their official documents, websites, and correspondence. PTI CORR BDC