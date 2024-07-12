Arunachal govt allocates Rs 150 cr for CM's social security scheme

Itanagar, Jul 12 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government has allocated Rs 150 crore under the Chief Minister’s Social Security Scheme (CMSSS) for various pension schemes in the state.

Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs (SJETA) department minister on Thursday said the Chief Minister's Old Age Pension Schemes (CMOAPS) will benefit around 64,096 people aged between 60-79 years, with 3,450 beneficiaries aged 80 years and above.

Additionally, 13,209 people will receive support under the CM Widow Pension Schemes (WPS).

Highlighting the inclusivity of the initiative, the minister pointed out that 6,120 divyangjans (persons with disabilities) will also receive pensions from the allocated funds.

"The CM Divyangjan Pension is part of the Chief Minister Pema Khandu-led BJP government's efforts to provide financial aid to differently abled people across the state," he added.

On the disbursement specifics, Jini mentioned that Rs 1,173.562 lakh will be allocated for beneficiaries in the financial year 2023-24, with an additional Rs 217.839 lakh earmarked to clear pending liabilities from 2022-23.

"For Phase-I, Rs 46,62,98,400 has been released across 12 districts. Pension funds for the remaining 13 districts will be disbursed following verification of beneficiary data," Jini added, highlighting discrepancies in data from districts like Namsai, East Siang, and Anjaw. PTI CORR MNB