Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government announced a three per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) from the existing 55 per cent to 58 per cent for its employees and pensioners.

The increase will be effective from July 1.

In a post on social media, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the enhancement will benefit state government employees, pensioners, and AIS officers serving in the state.

He said the arrears for three months - July to September - will be paid in cash, and the revised DA/DR (dearness relief) will be included in October salaries and pensions.

"This decision reflects our government's strong commitment to employee welfare and ensuring that every member of our workforce and retired community feels valued," Khandu wrote in the post.

This is the second hike in the DA/DR for state government employees, which has brought the allowances at par with those of the central government employees.

In May this year, the state government had hiked the DA/DR from 53 per cent to 55 per cent.

Welcoming the decision, the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP), an organisation of government employees, has expressed gratitude to the administration.

"The enhancement will benefit more than 75,000 regular state government employees, pensioners and AIS officers serving in the state," it said in a statement.

It also said this move will encourage state government employees to work more sincerely and dedicatedly for the all-round development of Arunachal Pradesh.