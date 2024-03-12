Arunachal govt announces additional 4 per cent DA for its employees

Itanagar, Mar 12 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced an additional 4 per cent dearness allowance (DA) for its employees, officials said on Tuesday.

The hike, effective from January 1, will benefit 68,818 state government employees and 33,200 pensioners, they said.

With this hike, the DA for employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners has reached 50 per cent. The state has to spend an additional Rs 124.20 crore per year for this, they added.

"Under the guidance of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, our double-engine sarkar is committed to the welfare of all citizens, including those dedicated to delivering government services," Chief Minister Pema Khandu posted on X.

"Let us continue to work diligently for the all-round, inclusive growth of Arunachal Pradesh," he added. PTI UPL UPL SOM