Arunachal govt appoints Naba Kumar Bezbaruah as Dean, functional Director of TRIHMS

Itanagar, Sep 18 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government has appointed Dr Naba Kumar Bezbaruah, Professor of Anatomy, as the new Dean of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun, near here.

In addition to his new role, he has been entrusted with the additional charge of functional Director of the state's lone medical college until further orders, an official said on Thursday.

The appointment was cleared by the departmental promotion committee (DPC) in its meeting held on Wednesday.

According to the order, Dr Bezbaruah's new responsibilities will include the overall supervision and academic management of TRIHMS, though the administrative and financial sanctioning powers of the director will continue to remain with the state health and family welfare secretary.

Dr Bezbaruah's elevation follows the sudden demise of Dean and Principal of TRIHMS Professor Dr Shyamal Bhattacharya, who passed away on Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness.

The official notification of his promotion and additional charge was issued with the approval of the state Governor and signed by Health & Family Welfare commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain. PTI UPL UPL RG