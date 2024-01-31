Arunachal govt committed to preserving, protecting and promoting indigenous culture: Khandu

Itanagar, Jan 31 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said the foremost priority of his government was the protection, preservation and promotion of the state’s indigenous culture.

Speaking at a function in Assam's Dibrugarh district, he said cultural traditions and value systems passed down by ancestors are very important because these shape the lives of every generation giving a community its identity.

"The rich legacy of our traditions and cultures is passed down to us by our families, our communities and our societies. Our elders are indeed the living encyclopedias of our knowledge systems. I commend the elders of Arunachal, our forefathers for keeping our cultures and traditions alive, and inculcating those values in our youngsters," he said.

Maintaining that Arunachal Pradesh is home to one of the most diverse cultures in the world, Khandu said the state government has allocated funds for the construction of tribal cultural centers in all the districts, besides constructing three 'gurukuls' for the Galo and Nyishi tribes, and two 'gurukuls' for Adi and Tangsa tribes.

"We are providing financial assistance to all districts for the celebration of local festivals, indigenous faith day and indigenous youth festivals. To ensure large-scale public involvement in the celebrations of local festivals, as per the needs and aspirations of all districts, we have placed these funds at the disposal of the respective deputy commissioners," he said.

The state government firmly believes in the involvement of local communities and people in the protection and preservation of cultural heritage and is providing funds to community-based organisations (CBOs) for strengthening culture and traditions, Khandu said.

"We have completed documentation of the cultural heritage of Adi, Nyishi, Wancho, Nocte and Tangsa tribes, and are now covering 14 tribes," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also attended the event. PTI UPL UPL SOM