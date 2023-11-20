Arunachal govt committed to provide quality infra in state: Khandu

Itanagar, Nov 20 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said that the state government is committed to provide quality infrastructure so that its employees, especially in the districts perform better.

He was speaking after dedicating Block A and B of the state-of-the-art district secretariat, to the people of East Kameng district at Seppa, in the presence of Union Minister for Earth Science Kiren Rijiju, state cabinet minister Mama Natung and MLAs Tapuk Taku, Goruk Pordung, Hayeng Mangfi and Biyuram Wahge.

"The state-of-the-art district secretariat building at Seppa, equipped with modern facilities, stands as a beacon of development, progress and growth. This will further ensure ease and speed of delivery of services for citizens’ welfare in East Kameng," the chief minister said.

Counting several achievements made in governance and revenue generation, he credited the government employees for their contributions.

"Without your support, commitment and sincerity, the progress we have made in the last six to seven years would not have been possible. I have full faith on you that together we will take our state to newer heights," Khandu said.

He urged the government officials to not leave anything unturned to ensure the last mile delivery and saturation of schemes with an emphasis on revenue generation for the all-round development of the state.

To facilitate immediate shifting of the district administration to the new secretariat building, Khandu handed over the sanction order to deputy commissioner Sachin Rana for procurement of equipment and furniture.

He also assured allotment of funds required to complete Block C and D of the district secretariat. PTI UPL RG