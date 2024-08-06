Arunachal govt committed to welfare of journalists: CM Khandu

Itanagar, Aug 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Tuesday reiterated his government’s commitment to the welfare of the working journalists in the state.

During the day, Khandu convened a meeting with the members of the Arunachal Press Club (APC) and Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) along with Information and Public Relations Minister Nyato Dukam, to discuss the welfare and concerns of working journalists in the state, officials at the CMO said.

"Today, I sat down with my journalist friends from the Arunachal Press Club (APC) and Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), along with Hon IPR Minister Shri @NyatoDukam Ji, to discuss the welfare and concerns of working journalists in our state," Khandu posted on X after the meeting.

As the fourth pillar of democracy, journalists play a vital role in ensuring that our democracy functions effectively and that those in power are held accountable, he said.

"Our government is committed to supporting journalists and has taken several initiatives to improve their working conditions and quality of life," the chief minister said in another social media post.

These include providing proper office infrastructure, government-sponsored medical insurance, pension schemes, housing benefits, and other welfare measures, he added. Khandu also suggested that the media fraternity organise an annual conclave to discuss pressing issues affecting the northeastern state.

"I am dedicated to ensuring the well-being of journalists and suggested that the APC and APUWJ could organize an annual conclave," the chief minister said.

"Such an event will bring together renowned experts and thought leaders to engage in debates and discussions on pressing issues affecting Arunachal Pradesh, thereby enhancing public understanding and awareness," he added. PTI UPL SBN UPL SBN