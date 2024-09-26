Arunachal govt effects reshuffle in bureaucracy

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government has effected a reshuffle in bureaucracy, according to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta.

Women and Child Development Secretary Mimum Tayeng was transferred as Parliamentary Affairs Secretary, replacing SD Sunderasan.

Urban Development, Housing and Town Planning secretary Nyali Ete was posted as Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) member, replacing KK Singh. Ete will continue to hold the existing charges of IPR secretary.

Health Secretary Krishna Kr Singh will be APSSB secretary replacing D Varma.

Tirap Deputy Commissioner Ira Singhal was also transferred as the Health Secretary while Lohit Deputy Commissioner Shasvat Sourabh will be the Transport Secretary.

The notification said that Tourism Director KN Damo will be Lohit Deputy Commissioner while Deomali Additional Deputy Commissioner JT Obi will be the new Kamle Deputy Commissioner.

Itanagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Techu Aran has been transferred as Tirap Deputy Commissioner, while Kanubari Additional Deputy Commissioner B Tawsik was shifted to Deomali as Additional Deputy Commissioner.

Tezu Additional Deputy Commissioner Kunal Yadav was transferred as Kanubari Additional Deputy Commissioner, the notification said.