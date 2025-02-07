Arunachal govt effects reshuffle of senior police officials

Itanagar, Feb 7 (PTI) The government of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday effected a reshuffle of senior police officers in the force, according to a notification.

Deputy Inspector General (Head Quarters) Chinmoy Biswal has been given additional charge of DIGP Training and Operations.

Dr Joy Tirkey, who was promoted recently, has also been posted as DIGP (Crime/SIT/Security/OSD to DGP) while Suman Nalwa has been posted as DIGP (Intelligence/PRO), the notification issued by Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta said.

West Siang SSP Tumme Amo has been posted as DIGP (ICR) while Apang Tamut has been posted as DIGP (Welfare).

Crime/SIT SP Shekhar Prabudesai has been transferred as CO 1st APP Bn, Chimpu.

Kamle SP Kardak Riba has been transferred and posted as West Siang SP in place of SSP Tumme Amo.

SP Election PHQ Techi Hanyir has been posted as Kamle SP while SP Planning Dusu Kaling has been given additional charge of AIGP (Ops), the notification said.

West Kameng assistant SP Pawan Kumar Yadav has been transferred and posted as Bichom SP. PTI CORR NN