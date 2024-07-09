Arunachal govt employees arrested with heroin

Itanagar, Jul 9 (PTI) Two employees of the Arunachal Pradesh government were arrested for allegedly possessing heroin valued at Rs 70,000, an officer said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police in coordination with CRPF, apprehended the two from Chimpu area near Itanagar and recovered 3.9 grams of heroin from their possession, Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

While one of the accused is a constable of the India Reserve Battalion, the other is a caretaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency.

They were arrested on Monday.

A case has been registered at Chimpu police station under the NDPS Act and further investigation is on, Singh said. PTI UPL UPL NN