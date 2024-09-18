Arunachal govt gives special attention on workers welfare: Minister

Itanagar, Sep 18 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Rural Works Department (RWD) and Education minister Pasang Dorjee Sona said the Pema Khandu government has given special attention to the welfare and upliftment of workers.

Addressing an event at Pasighat in East Siang district on Tuesday, the minister said the state government has launched various incentives, social security benefits to improve the working conditions of the workers.

The event was organised by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) in collaboration with All Arunachal Pradesh PM Poshan Workers' Union, an official release said here on Wednesday.

The minister called upon the workers and all sections of society to take pride in the dignity of labour and lauded them for their immense contribution to the progress and prosperity of the state and the nation.

Responding to a six-point memorandum submitted by BMS, Sona assured for active consideration based on feasibility.

He urged the workers to avail the various welfare and social security schemes of the state and central government and also the incentives and benefits of Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB) for the workers and asked them to register under the board for availing the benefits.

Sona later in the day inaugurated the state-of-the-art new school building of Government Higher Secondary School at Mebo, in the district.

The new school building replaced the old SPT building which was established in 1956.

Speaking on the efforts of the government to identify infrastructure gaps in the education sector, the minister said that good school infrastructure creates suitable academic ambience for students.

He asked the school authorities to maintain the assets created.

Sona said the objective of his visit to various districts was to engage with educators and stakeholders and gain insights into district specific issues and challenges to transform and revitalise the dismal education scenario of the state with a long term road map.