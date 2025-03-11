Arunachal govt has launched key reforms to propel state towards greater development: CM

Itanagar, Mar 11 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government has launched key reforms across various sectors to propel the state towards greater development, Chief Minister Pema Khandu told the Assembly on Tuesday.

Participating in the motion of thanks to the Governor's address, Khandu said the government's vision is reflected in the speech, outlining a long-term roadmap for a 'Vikshit Arunachal' by 2047.

Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik delivered his customary address on March 6, marking the start of the five-day Budget session.

"The progress Arunachal has witnessed in the past nine years is the result of collective efforts by legislators and stakeholders, working in the spirit of 'Team Arunachal'. With a clean ideology and commitment, nothing is impossible," Khandu said.

Highlighting achievements, he noted a 251 per cent rise in rural roads, a 143 per cent increase in highways, and a cent per cent saturation in water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which was achieved well ahead of the national target.

Stating that the government declared 2024-25 as the 'Year of Youth', Khandu said that the government undertook several welfare initiatives for the younger generation.

"Our youth are talented but need support to excel. The state government has introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Scheme for Scholarship Excellence, ensuring full financial aid for students securing admission to premier institutes like IITs and IIMs," he said.

The chief minister while referring to the health sector said the government aims for 100 per cent immunisation in the next four years.

He highlighted the success of the Chief Minister Organ Transplant Scheme, under which patients receive up to Rs 10 lakh for renal transplants.

"We are also planning to expand this to other organ transplants soon," he said and added that work on a dedicated cancer hospital at Midpu, near here, has already begun to provide affordable healthcare.

The chief minister announced plans to extend connectivity to all unconnected villages and invest over Rs 11 lakh crore in the hydropower sector, ensuring the state's self-reliance.

Additionally, the government will roll out 'Cabinet Aap Ki Dwar' in every district to bring governance closer to the people, assess challenges, and bridge developmental gaps.

Members across party lines supported the motion, which was later adopted through voice vote.