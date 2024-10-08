Arunachal govt makes minor bureaucratic reshuffle

Itanagar, Oct 8 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government made a minor bureaucratic reshuffle on Tuesday, according to an official order.

Urban Development Joint Secretary Millo Kojin was posted as Anjaw's deputy commissioner, replacing incumbent Talo Jerang, said the order issued by Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta.

Jerang was posted as Upper Siang's deputy commissioner in place of Hage Lailang.

Lailang was transferred as Hydropower Development joint secretary, a post that was lying vacant. PTI CORR SOM