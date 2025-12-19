Arunachal govt officer held for 'misappropriation' of funds in highway project

Itanagar, Dec 19 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Arunachal Pradesh has arrested a government officer for alleged misappropriation of funds related to a highway project in East Kameng district, officials said on Friday ACB Superintendent of Police (SP) Mridul Yadav said a case was registered on the basis of a complaint, jointly submitted by members and office-bearers of the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA), East Kameng unit.

Following a detailed scrutiny of documents, interrogation of persons concerned and technical analysis, the ACB arrested the district land revenue and settlement officer (DLRS) on December 17 for alleged misappropriation of compensation funds related to the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway project, he said.

The SP said the investigation into the alleged misappropriation of compensation funds for those who are affected by land acquisition is underway, he said.

The frontier highway, a 1,748 km-long strategic road along the India-China border, is a critical infrastructure project aimed at improving connectivity in remote border regions of Arunachal Pradesh and enhancing India's border management and security, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. PTI CORR BDC