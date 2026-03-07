Arunachal govt organises marathon to promote women's empowerment

Itanagar, Mar 7 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government on Saturday organised a marathon in the state capital on the eve of International Women's Day (IWD) to promote women's empowerment and highlight the importance of their well-being.

The marathon, organised by the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, witnessed the participation of a large number of women, including students and senior citizens.

The event featured two categories -- a competitive 10-km marathon and a 5-km fun run, enabling participants of different fitness levels to take part.

WCD commissioner Nyali Ete also joined the run along with WCD director Chadan Tangjang.

"Our goal is to see women lead in every sphere -- be it on the track or in the workforce," Ete said during a post-race media briefing.

He said the marathon marked the beginning of the International Women's Day celebrations and added that a cyclothon would be organised on Sunday.

Tangjang urged women in the state to take up sports as a means of self-expression and to showcase their talent.

The event also highlighted Mission Shakti, the government's flagship initiative aimed at ensuring women's safety and empowerment.

State nodal officer for Mission Shakti, Bahi Koyu, said that the WCD Department is strengthening support systems for women through 'one-stop centres' that provide women in distress with assistance. PTI UPL UPL ACD