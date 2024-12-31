Arunachal govt planning university-level institute for research on indigenous culture: CM

Itanagar, Dec 31 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday announced that his government was planning to set up a university-level institute for the documentation, research and education on indigenous culture, faith and languages in collaboration with the US-based International Centre for Cultural Studies (ICCS).

ICCS already has a centre at Roing in the Lower Dibang Valley district known as the Research Institute of World's Ancient Traditions Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH), which is working to document, preserve and promote Idu Mishmi culture and language, a statement said.

Khandu held a meeting with ICCS founder Yashwant Pathak on the sidelines of the silver jubilee celebrations of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) here.

Speaking after unveiling a Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo, a place of worship, at the Pachin Colony near Itanagar on the occasion of Donyi Polo Day, the CM said the idea stemmed during his discussion with Pathak to further boost the indigenous culture movement.

"Let there be research and documentation of our indigenous faiths and culture at the highest level. Let us produce scholars on indigenous culture and languages. Let our indigenous priests adorn the professor's gown and teach young minds about the age-old chants," he said.

He said the proposal is in its nascent form and much work lies ahead.

"If it (the institute) comes up, it would be a huge boost to our movement to preserve our indigenous culture, faith and languages and thus preserve our identity. When a research centre of much smaller scale- RIWATCH can do wonders, think what a university can do," he added.

Extending greetings to the people of the Donyi-Polo faith, Khandu urged them to practice what they preach. PTI UPL UPL SOM