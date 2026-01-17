Arunachal govt reallocates charges of senior officials

Itanagar, Jan 17 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government has reallocated the charges of a number of officials as part of a routine exercise, an order stated.

The officials include four IAS officers, an Indian Forest Service officer and Arunachal Pradesh Civil Services (APCS) officers.

According to the order by chief secretary Manish Kumar Gupta on Friday, Transport Commissioner Saugat Biswas will hold the additional charge of commissioner (law), while secretary (administrative reforms and training) Rajesh Kumar has been given the additional charge of secretary (personnel/vigilance).

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) secretary YVVJ Rajasekhar has been given the additional charge of secretary (animal husbandry/veterinary and dairy development), relieving H Tari.

IFS officer and horticulture secretary Koj Rinya has been given the additional charge of APSSB member, relieving N Ete.

According to the order, hydro power development joint secretary Hage Lailyang and public works department joint secretary Mika Nyori, both APCS officers, have been given additional charges of personnel joint secretary and home joint secretary, respectively.

The changes come into effect immediately, according to the notification. PTI CORR MNB